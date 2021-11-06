Lahore ATCs grant bail to several leaders of proscribed group

LAHORE: Anti-terrorism courts (ATC) here approved bail of several leaders of the proscribed group on Saturday in various cases of violent protest, ARY News reported.

The courts granted bail to various leaders of the banned group including Maulana Farooqul Hassan, Ghulam Ghaus Baghdadi, Pir Zahirul Hassan, Maulana Sharifuddin and others.

The cases were registered against the arrested leaders of proscribed group at various police stations in Lahore after violent protests in October.

Two anti-terrorism courts presided over by judges Ijaz Ahmed Butter and Judge Hussain Bhutta heard cases against the leaders of the group.

The courts directed all the accused to submit Rs one lac bail bonds each.

After an agreement between the government and the protesting group, a session of Punjab government officials was held to review matters with regard to the outlawed group’s protest ahead of a meeting of the steering committee constituted by the prime minister.

According to sources, 317 arrested workers of the group could be released.

A steering committee constituted by the prime minister to tackle the matters and review the cases of arrested workers of the proscribed group, sources said.

