Lahore: Baghbanpura roof collapse death toll soars to 10

LAHORE: The death toll in Baghbanpura roof collapse incident in Lahore increased to 10 as a body of a woman retrieved from rubbles during the rescue operation on Thursday.

The rescue and relief operation has still been underway as a girl still said to be trapped under the debris of the collapsed structure.

Four women have been among the dead in the house collapse incident.

Six people injured in the incident have been admitted at different hospitals of Lahore for medical attendance.

The dead bodies of six victims have been shifted to Lahore’s Meo Hospital. The deceased have beed identified as Komal, Javed, Ahad, Neelum, Hamad and Hasnain.

Four dead bodies and four injured were brought to the Services Hospital including two deceased identified as Shahida Bibi and Sameena Bibi.

Four injured Sonia Bibi, Shahid, Sahar and Zahid have been admitted at services hospital.

Earlier reported that at least six people were killed after a three-storey residential building collapsed in Lahore.

Rescue officials said six bodies recovered, while 10 injured individuals were pulled from the rubble and shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The ongoing operation involves 10 emergency vehicles and 40 rescue personnel working to clear the rubble.

Police said the building was home to three families at the time of the incident.

The cause of the collapse has not yet been determined, while rescue and recovery efforts remain underway.