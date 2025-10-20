Lahore bans unfit heavy vehicles to tackle smog threat

LAHORE: Punjab has launched a crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles across the province to address the increasing threat of smog, ARY News reported.

As per details, Director General of Environment Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh announced smoke-emitting vehicles will no longer be allowed on the roads starting today. He directed the traffic police to immediately launch a crackdown against all such vehicles.

The DG Environment further ordered that any vehicle operating without a valid fitness certificate should be taken off the road without delay.

He also instructed authorities to clear traffic congestion, particularly at busy hotspots across the city.

Additionally, Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh directed that those involved in burning garbage be arrested and criminal cases registered against them.

Earlier, provincial minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Punjab’s nine departments have been in field in a grand operation against smog in the province on the instructions of the chief minister.

In a statement Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that monitoring and live reporting of brick kilns has been underway, while smog guns, air quality monitors and anti-smog machinery are working in the field.

“For the first time in Punjab’s history operation was conducted with the assistance of the AQI forecasting”, minister said.