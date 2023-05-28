Lahore Bar delegation meets Punjab Caretaker CM

LAHORE: A delegation of Lahore Bar headed by its president called on caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The lawyers delegation briefed the chief minister about problems faced by the lawyers community.

CM Mohsin Naqvi assured delegation resolution of their problems on priority basis.

He also said that facilities at the hospital established for lawyers will be improved. “I will visit the hospital soon,” he told lawyers.

Punjab CM said that his government will look into the proposal of building parking plaza outside Aiwan-e-Adal.

Caretaker chief minister directed the deputy commissioner to locate the land for construction of parking plaza.