Lahore: Battery explosion triggers house fire, 2 killed, 3 hurt

LAHORE: Two members of a family were killed while three others got wounded in a fire that broke out in their house in Lahore in wee hours of Saturday.

Rescue sources told ARY News that the fire incident took place within the jurisdiction of Factory Area police station.

Also Read: Seven members of Pakistani-origin family die in Canada house fire

They said an electric wheelchair battery exploded due to overcharging, triggering the fire.

Last week, seven members of a family burnt alive in a fire that broke out in their house in Muzaffargarh’s Pir Jahaniah. Rescue sources relayed that all the deceased that included two women and four children belonged to the same family.

Also Read: Lahore house fire kills three minors, elderly woman

The victims included 65-year-old Mohammad Nawaz, 35-year-old Khurshid Mai, 19-year-old Fouzia Mai, three boys ages 3, 10 and 12 and a 2-month-old infant.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!