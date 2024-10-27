Lahore becomes world’s most polluted city, AQI hits 700 mark

Lahore: The air quality index (AQI) in Lahore soared to dangerous levels early this morning, approaching a hazardous 700 AQI, according to a global monitoring site.

The city’s overall AQI has been recorded at 690, placing Lahore at the top of the world’s most polluted cities list.

The air in Lahore is now deemed unhealthy, as medical experts report a surge in respiratory issues such as coughs, viral flu, and sore throats among residents.

Health authorities have advised citizens to wear masks and goggles, avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, and take precautions to safeguard their health.

The AQI index report in its health recommendation, advised citizens of Lahore to avoid outdoor exercise, close windows to avoid dirty outdoor air, wear a mask outdoors, and run an air purifier for the fresh air.

The air becomes heavier in the winter as compared to summer, causing poisonous particles in the atmosphere to move downwards and making the atmosphere polluted. As a result, a layer of polluted particles, including large amounts of carbon and smoke, covers an area.

The smoke produced by burning crop remnants, factories and burning coal, garbage, oil or tyres enters the atmosphere and the impact of this appears at the onset of winter and remains till the season’s end, experts added.