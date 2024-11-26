Lahore again becomes world’s most polluted city

LAHORE: Lahore becomes the most polluted city of the world again with 298 Air Quality Index reading on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

India’s capital city New Delhi ranked second most polluted city of the world.

Karachi has been at 5th in the world in the list of most polluted cities with 173 AQI reading.

In Pakistan, Lahore has been on the top of the polluted air list, Peshawar ranked second and Karachi at third place.

Punjab authorities made desperate efforts to contain smog in cities of the province. The province grappling with severe air pollution, which have soared to alarming levels, affecting the public health.

Lahore has been consistently ranked top among the most polluted cities globally, prompting urgent action from authorities.

For days, Lahore has been enveloped by smog, a mix of fog and pollutants caused by low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal agricultural burning and winter cooling.

Air pollution level in Lahore once soared to more than 80 times over the level deemed acceptable by the World Health Organization (WHO), AFP said in a report.