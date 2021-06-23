Lahore blast: CCTV footage shows man parking car that ‘exploded’  

LAHORE: ARY News has acquired the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage of a suspicious vehicle that was possibly used in Lahore’s Johar Town blast.

The CCTV footage shows a suspicious man wearing blue shalwar kameez is parking the black car in Lahore’s Johar Town, the area where the blast took place on Wednesday morning.

In the footage available with ARY News it can be seen that a suspicious man coming out of the black car that supposedly exploded 30 minutes later the man left the scene.

At least three people, including a six-year-old boy, were killed while 23 others got injured in a blast outside a house in Lahore’s Johar Town area on Wednesday.

Rescue sources relayed that the injured were shifted to the Jinnah Hospital for medical attention. Three of the injured are in critical condition, they added.

Read More: ‘BOMB BLAST’ IN LAHORE’S JOHAR TOWN KILLS THREE, INJURES 23

A rickshaw and motorcycles parked nearby were completely destroyed by the blast, the police said. The site of the blast has been cordoned off with a bomb disposal squad collecting evidence.

Speaking to the media at the site of the blast, Punjab IG Inam Ghani confirmed that it was a bomb blast. “A bomb planted in a car went off. The vehicle cannot reach its target due to police barriers,” he said. “The police were the target of the bomb blast.”

The provincial police chief said ball-bearings driven by the blast hit the injured, adding the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had previously traced such cases and will also investigate this incident thoroughly.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the blast and directed the provincial police chief to submit a report after conducting a thorough investigation into it.