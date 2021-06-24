Lahore blast: CTD arrests suspects in overnight raids

LAHORE: An investigation into Wednesday’s powerful blast in Johar Town of Lahore that killed three people and left 24 others injured is underway.

Sources today told ARY News that the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and intelligence agencies have completed the process of gathering evidence from the site of the explosion.

Also Read: SECURITY AGENCIES START TRACING SUSPECTS THROUGH GEOFENCING

They said ball-bearings, pieces of iron and parts of vehicle that was used in the blast were collected.

Besides, they added the process of geo-fencing of the area to trace the culprits and their facilitators has also been completed.

Separately, the CTD apprehended several suspects during raids in various cities of Punjab.

Also Read: ‘BOMB BLAST’ IN LAHORE’S JOHAR TOWN KILLS THREE, INJURES 23

Six-year-old Abdul Haq, his father Abdul Malik, and a passer-by died in the explosion in Lahore’s Johar Town on Wednesday. The blast left a four-foot-deep and eight-foot-wide crater on the road and damaged several houses and shops nearby.

A first investigation report (FIR) of the blast has been registered on the complaint of SHO City Police Station Abid Baig against those involved in the bomb blast.

The FIR has been filed under charges of murder, attempt to murder, terrorism and the explosives act, according to officials. Three unknown men were mentioned in the case.

Yesterday, the security agencies also arrested the owner of the vehicle used in the blast.