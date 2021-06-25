LEAs conduct raid at Lahore blast suspect’s home in Karachi

KARACHI: Law enforcing authorities (LEAs) on Friday raided the residence of a suspect- Peter Paul David- in Karachi for his alleged role in a blast at Lahore’s Johar Town, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the authorities raided the suspect’s home in Mahmoodabad and collected evidence from his home.

According to the initial probe, Peter Paul David was involved in a scrap and a hotel business. “He has shifted his family to Pakistan from Bahrain in 2010 and returned to Karachi one and a half month back,” the report found.

It further emerged that during the span of one and a half months, he shuttled frequently between Karachi and Lahore.

During his three-time visit to Lahore, he stayed there for 27days, the initial probe revealed and added the LEAs have also found evidence of his contacts with several people.

It is pertinent to mention here that Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Thursday announced that Punjab police is closing in on the culprits wanted in Lahore’s Johar Town blast.

“Nation will soon get a good news soon as Punjab police are close enough to arrest the culprits behind Lahore blast,” Sheikh Rasheed said in a video statement released on Thursday.

He said that elements who want to spread unrest and pressurize Pakistan will always fail as the country will never bow down to such tactics.

He reiterated that the Pakistani nation, along with the Army, will continue their journey towards progress and peace.