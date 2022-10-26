Lahore: Body of 5-year-old missing boy found

LAHORE: The body of a five-year-old boy who went missing after going to a shop in Lahore’s area of Badami Bagh, has been found on Wednesday.

According to details, the body of a five years old boy named Ayan who went missing after going to a shop located in the area of Badami Bagh has been found in the area of Ravi Road.

The report of the boy’s missing was registered at the PS Badami Bagh. The police said the body of the boy was found near a railway track in the Ravi Road area.

The forensic team has collected evidence from the crime scene, while the body has been shifted to the hospital for medical.

Meanwhile, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has taken notice of the matter and sought a report from the SP city.

Earlier in the month of February, the dead body of a missing child was found from the water tank of a house in Karachi’s Korangi.

A seven-year child who went missing from his house on February 1 morning was found dead in the afternoon from a water tank at some distance from his home.

