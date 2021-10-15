Lahore-bound PIA flight ambushed by flock of birds

LAHORE: A Gilgit to Lahore flight was ambushed by a flock of birds as it neared landing on Friday at the Allama Iqbal International Airport runway which the adept pilot dodged safely, ARY News reported.

The group of the birds suddenly confronted the flight as soon as it was about to land at the runway, but without conceding any damage or panicking, the Pakitan International Airline flight was landed.

The flight captain reached out to the air traffic control to complain of the matter which shortly directed the relevant department to clear the runway off of birds using bird shooters.

Other flight captains at Lahore airport have too been advised on the situation so they can exercise cautions.

Lahore airport emerges as most vulnerable to bird strikes

In a recent countrywide report compiled by the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on bird-strike incidents experienced by flights, it said earlier this week that there have been 60 such cases in just nine months.

The report released today said Lahore scored highest in such accidents with 21 cases compared with Islamabad and Karachi that trail it with only 13 and eight cases respectively.

A total of 21 fligths around Lahore airport have been struck by birds in this 9-month period, the PIA report said.

