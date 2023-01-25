Lahore bullying: DC suspends registration of school

LAHORE: The Lahore District Commissioner Mohammad Ali on Wednesday suspended the registration of the school linked with the case of bullying and manhandling of a female student by her classmates, ARY News reported.

The development comes after CEO Education sent the inquiry report to DC Lahore about the incident.

The school administration also expelled five students, including the victim of bullying, after a video of the girl being tortured by her classmates went viral on social media.

Four school girls were booked in a case for allegedly manhandling their class fellow at a private school in Lahore. The suspects, however, were later granted pre-arrest bails by Lahore court.

Read: INQUIRY LAUNCHED AFTER VIDEO OF CLASSMATES TORTURNING STUDENT GOES VIRAL

The Lahore judge granted pre-arrest bail to three girls against surety bonds worth Rs50,000 each. The court also barred authorities from arresting the petitioners until Jan 30.

The First Information Report (FIR) of the incident was also registered on the complaint filed by the victim’s father, named Imran.

The FIR stated that the accused drug addict Jannat tortured the victim with her sister Kainat, Umaima, and Noor Rehman and later stole the daughter’s gold chain as well.

Comments