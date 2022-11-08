Lahore CCPO directed to contact relevant forum against suspension

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday directed Ghulam Mehmood Dogar to contact the relevant forum against his suspension as the capital city police officer (CCPO) Lahore by the federal government.

The LHC rejected Ghulam Mehmood Dogar’s plea to release the stay order on his suspension as the Lahore CCPO.

The police officer has been directed to contact the relevant forum.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar filed a petition to the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking the nullification of his suspension and transfer orders.

Read more: Govt suspends CCPO Lahore Ghulam Dogar

The federal government, the secretary establishment and the Punjab government were made parties in the petition.

On Saturday, the federal government had suspended Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, a day after Governor House came under attack.

“Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, a BS-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan presently serving under Government of Punjab, is placed under suspension, with immediate effect and until further orders,” the notification stated.

