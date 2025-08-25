Lahore citizens have to pay sanitation bills for homes, markets

LAHORE: Lahore residents have to pay sanitation fees for their houses, commercial markets and shops, sources at the LWMC have said.

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) sources said that the citizens will be bills for garbage lifting from the next week.

“Initially sanitation bills will be recovered from posh areas and commercial markets on per Marla basis. “The sanitation bills will be sent to nine towns of the city step by step,” sources at LWMC said.

“The bills will be dispatched to citizens by the revenue and operational field supervisors,” according to sources. “Citizens could pay the bills by banks and the online cash applications,” a spokesperson said.

LWMC said that a building of five to 40 marla in a city will receive Rs 300 to 5,000 rupees sanitation bill. “A building of the same land in rural areas would pay Rs 200 to 400 bill,” LWMC spokesman said.

Spokesman said that the sanitation bills will be enforced after approval from the provincial cabinet.