Lahore: College student accuses lecturer of sending indecent messages

LAHORE: A female student of Government M.A.O. College in Lahore has complained about receiving offensive messages from a lecturer that led to the launching of a probe against the educator, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The incidents of harassing female students at the educational institutions have not stopped as a college student complained about receiving indecent messages from an educator.

A lecturer has allegedly sent offensive messages on the cellphone of a female student in Lahore’s M.A.O. College in which he offered her to meet him alone somewhere outside the college for getting increased marks in the exams.

The student complained about receiving the message from a lecturer of the college’s psychology department via SMS.

Following the complaint, the college principal constituted a four-member probe committee and said that it was an immoral act to harass a female student.

The probe committee constituted by the principal will meet the student and collect the messages before taking action against the lecturer.