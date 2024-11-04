Lahore continues to gasp under unprecedented air pollution

LAHORE: Lahore citizens continuing to gasp under the unprecedented level of pollution on Monday morning with an air quality index (AQI) reading of 382.

The average air quality rate in Lahore being reported lesser than the previous day, still the smog level is alarming, and the city has been among the list of the most polluted cities of the world.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) reading recorded 537 as DHA area of the city has been most affected from the air pollution with AQI reading 777.

Provincial government on Sunday announced closing primary schools in Lahore for one week to save children from unhealthy impact of the air pollution.

Unprecedented air pollution in Lahore causing serious health problems for residents reported to have breathing difficulties, coughing and burning eyes.

Health experts have advised general public to use glasses and masks to avoid adverse impact of the dangerously unhealthy air.

Air pollution in Lahore soared on Saturday more than 80 times over the level deemed acceptable by the World Health Organization (WHO), AFP said in a report.

The level of deadly PM2.5 pollutants — fine particulate matter in the air that causes the most damage to health — peaked at 1,067, before dropping to around 300 in the morning, with anything above 10 considered unhealthy by the WHO.

“We have never reached a level of 1,000,” Jahangir Anwar, a senior environmental protection official in Lahore told AFP.

For days, Lahore has been enveloped by smog, a mix of fog and pollutants caused by low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal agricultural burning and winter cooling.

“The air quality index will remain high for the next three to four days,” Anwar said.

Smog is particularly pronounced in the onset of winter, when cold, denser air traps emissions from poor-quality fuels used to power the city’s vehicles and factories at ground level.

AQI as high as 151-200 is considered unhealthy, while an AQI rating between 201 to 300 is more harmful and AQI over 300 has been extremely hazardous.