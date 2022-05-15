Lahore cop, others torture youth, resort to aerial firing

LAHORE: A disturbing video has surfaced showing an alleged policeman along with his friends torturing youth in Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The video filmed on a mobile phone showed a youth being brutally tortured with belts by a group of men. The accused men also resorted to aerial firing while torturing the youth.

It emerged that the man who is torturing the youth is identified as Constable Sajid at Police Lines.

The Nawab Town police station compiled a special report for action against Constable Sajid. The Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Investigation directed Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar to immediately present the report.

SSP Investigation said that the accused men have been granted bail till May 18.

