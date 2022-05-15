Sunday, May 15, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Ahmer Khokhar

Lahore cop, others torture youth, resort to aerial firing

test

LAHORE: A disturbing video has surfaced showing an alleged policeman along with his friends torturing youth in Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The video filmed on a mobile phone showed a youth being brutally tortured with belts by a group of men. The accused men also resorted to aerial firing while torturing the youth.

It emerged that the man who is torturing the youth is identified as Constable Sajid at Police Lines.

policeman, torture, youth, aerial firing, lahore, video

The Nawab Town police station compiled a special report for action against Constable Sajid. The Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Investigation directed Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar to immediately present the report.

SSP Investigation said that the accused men have been granted bail till May 18.

Comments

Ahmer Khokhar

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.