Eight cops arrested after suspect found hanged from ceiling fan in police custody in Lahore

LAHORE: Eight policemen were arrested after a suspect was found dead in police custody at the Industrial area police chowki in Lahore’s Kahna area, officials said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Iftikhar, whose body was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside the police checkpost. Initially, police officials claimed that he had died by suicide.

However, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Lahore, Muhammad Faisal Kamran, took notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry. Following initial findings, a murder case was registered against eight police personnel, including the chowki in-charge, and all were taken into custody.

According to the FIR, the suspect was allegedly subjected to torture while in custody and later killed by police officials. The case includes charges of murder, abuse of authority, and torture.

The FIR further states that on March 26, a police official used Iftikhar’s mobile phone to call his wife, informing her that he had been detained on allegations of abducting a girl.

It also alleges that the officials demanded a bribe of Rs200,000 from the family to avoid legal action against him.

Senior police officers, including SSP Operations Tauqeer Naeem, SP Model Town, and a DSP, visited the scene and conducted an initial inspection. Authorities said investigations are underway from all angles to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran stated that the incident would not be overlooked under any circumstances, emphasizing that ensuring the safety of a person in custody is the fundamental responsibility of the police. He termed leaving a detainee unattended in a police post as serious negligence.

In a statement, Lahore Police said that for a transparent and impartial investigation, all personnel of the chowki, including the in-charge, have been detained, and further inquiry is in progress. The case has also been registered on the complaint of the victim’s family.