Lahore court grants bail to MPA Nazir Chohan after brief arrest

LAHORE: A session court in Lahore has granted bail to a pro-Jahangir Tareen group MPA Nazir Chohan after he was arrested for a brief period on Tuesday by police, ARY NEWS reported.

The court approved his bail against a surety bond of Rs100,000 and directed the police to release him after the bonds are submitted. “The sections under which the suspect has been arrested come under bailable offence,” the court remarked.

The lawmaker was later shifted to Camp Jail in Lahore after he was not able to submit the surety bonds.

Nazir Chohan, who is an MPA from the pro-Jahangir Tareen group, was arrested by police on Tuesday in a first information report (FIR) registered on the complaint from Adviser to the prime minister on accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar at Lahore’s Race Course police.

MPA Nazir Chohan was taken into custody near Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Plaza and soon after it, a meeting of the pro-Jahangir Tareen lawmakers was called in to discuss the arrest of MPA Nazir Chohan and the future course of strategy.

The police, according to sources, have sent a voice note of the MPA to FIA Islamabad to recognize his voice in a video carrying remarks against Shahzad Akbar.

The case against Chohan was registered under sections 506 (punishment for intimidation), 189 (threatening public servant), 298 (hurting religious sentiments) and 153 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). Shehzad Akbar said the MPA made false allegations about his faith in a TV show.

“The offence had been committed to cause injury to the reputation, body, property and mind of the applicant and cause hatred in public at large towards the applicant,” the FIR reads. Chohan committed “the offence with the nefarious design to wound the religious feelings of the applicant”, it added.