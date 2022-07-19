Lahore: Court orders to transfer Dua Zehra to Dar-ul-Amaan

Lahore: The session court on Tuesday ordered to transfer Dua Zehra to Dar-ul-Amaan after the girl’s statement about her life being in danger, ARY News reported.

According to details, the girl’s statement was recorded by the session court on Tuesday in which she demanded to be shifted to Dar-ul-Amaan citing dangers to her safety.

The court ordered the transfer of Dua Zehra to Dar-ul-Amaan at her request.

Earlier on July 17, the Sindh Home Department allowed the police to recover Dua Zehra and arrest her ‘husband’ Zaheer Ahmed in the alleged kidnapping case.

Teenage girl Dua Zehra went missing from her house in Karachi on April 16 and later surfaced and announced to marry Zaheer in Lahore.

The home department in its letter has issued orders to the anti-violent crime cell (AVCC) for the recovery of the girl and the arrest of Zaheer Ahmed in the abduction case.

“The in-charge police party should get transit remand from court after arrests,” according to the government order. “Be careful of human rights while shifting the accused and the abductee to Karachi,” the letter read. “The officer-in-charge should also take care that no person from the opposite party travels with the accused,” according to the letter.

