Lahore man kills minor son, stages kidnapping drama

LAHORE: In a shocking turn of events, a man killed his minor son and staged a kidnapping drama before burying the dead body secretly in Lahore, ARY News reported.

The police arrested a man allegedly for killing his seven-year-old son. According to police, the man initially filed a kidnapping case, but investigations revealed he was the perpetrator. The man killed his son and buried the body inside his residence before approaching the police station to lodge the kidnapping case.

Later, the police found the boy’s buried body at their Baghnpura home following the father’s confession. The cause of the heinous act by the father has not been surfaced.

This tragic incident follows another disturbing crime in where a husband threw acid on his wife and mother-in-law over domestic disputes, leaving them severely burned.

Earlier, a man in Peshawar killed his son when he refused to quit politics. The incident occurred in the Badaber area of Peshawar where a man tried to convince his son to distance himself from politics.

The argument turned violent when the son refused to quit politics and the father opened fire, killed his son and fled the spot of incident. It is pertinent to mention here that the slain youth who worked abroad, returned to Pakistan two months before the incident.