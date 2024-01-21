Peshawar man kills son who refused to quit politics

PESHAWAR: In a shocking incident, a man in Peshawar killed his son when he refused to quit politics, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred in the Badaber area of Peshawar where a man tried to convince his son to distance himself from politics.

The argument turned violent when the son refused to quit politics and the father opened fire, killed his son and fled the spot of incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that the slain youth who worked abroad, returned to Pakistan two months ago.

Last week, a man killed his two brothers-in-law in Hanjarwal locality of Lahore over ‘personal dispute’.

As per reports, a man namely Fahad contracted a free-will marriage with a sister of the deceased brothers but their family brought his wife back to her home.

Disgruntled with the act, Fahad along with his accomplices brutally shot dead his two brothers-in-law Muzammil and Mudassir when they were working at a milk’s shop.

Father of the slain brothers said that he had only two sons and five daughters and his both sons had been killed.

The police collected the evidence from the crime scene and shifted the bodies of the victims to the hospital for post-mortem.

The police said that teams have been formed to arrest the accused after registration of a case.