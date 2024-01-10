Lahore man kills two brothers-in-law over ‘personal dispute’

LAHORE: A man killed his two brothers-in-law in Hanjarwal locality of Lahore over ‘personal dispute’, ARY News reported on Wednesday citing police sources.

As per reports, a man namely Fahad contracted a free-will marriage with a sister of the deceased brothers but their family brought his wife back to her home.

Disgruntled with the act, Fahad along with his accomplices brutally shot dead his two brothers-in-law Muzammil and Mudassir when they were working at a milk’s shop.

Father of the slain brothers said that he had only two sons and five daughters and his both sons have been killed.

The police collected the evidence from the crime scene and shifted the bodies of the victims to the hospital for post-mortem.

The police said that teams have been formed to arrest the accused after registration of a case.

Read more: Four of family dead in Lahore car firing

In a similar incident at least four members of a family were killed as a man opened fire on his ex-wife and her family in Salamatpura Lahore.

The police officials said the alleged suspect, identified as Salman, opened fire on his ex-wife and her family when they were returning from a wedding event.

The firing resulted in the death of his ex-wife, her father, sister and brother whereas 55-year-old woman and five-year-old girl sustained injuries.