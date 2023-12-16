Four of family dead in Lahore car firing

LAHORE: At least four members of a family killed as a man opened fire on his ex-wife and her family in Salamatpura Lahore, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police officials said the alleged suspect, identified as Salman, opened fire on his ex-wife and her family when they returned from a wedding event.

According to police spokesperson, the firing resulted in the death of his ex-wife, her father, sister and brother whereas 55-year-old woman Taj Bibi and five-year-old Minahil sustained injuries.

Earlier, at least five members of a family were gunned down over a domestic dispute in Dera Ismail Khan.

As per details, a man from Rehmani Khel area of DI Khan killed his wife for unknown reasons.

In a fit of rage, the brothers of the deceased woman opened fire on the man’s father, mother and sister who died on the spot.

On August 21, a man allegedly shot his wife to death over a domestic dispute in Baldia Town of Karachi.

The incident took place in Baldia town, wherein a man – Noorullah, a resident of Charsadda – allegedly shot his wife to death over a domestic dispute.

In a statement, Superintendent of Police (SP) Baldia said that the deceased woman had gone to her parent’s house in Baldia Town two months ago after a quarrel with her husband.