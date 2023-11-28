Five of family killed in DI Khan over domestic dispute

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: At least five members of a family were gunned down over a domestic dispute in Dera Ismail Khan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, a man from Rehmani Khel area of DI Khan killed his wife for unknown reasons.

In a fit of rage, the brothers of the deceased woman opened fire on the man’s father, mother and sister who died on the spot.

On August 21, a man allegedly shot his wife to death over a domestic dispute in Baldia Town of Karachi.

The incident took place in Baldia town, wherein a man – Noorullah, a resident of Charsadda – allegedly shot his wife to death over a domestic dispute.

In a statement, Superintendent of Police (SP) Baldia said that the deceased woman had gone to her parent’s house in Baldia Town two months ago after a quarrel with her husband.

In a separate incident, at least nine members of a family were gunned down in Malakand when unidentified persons entered a house and opened fire.

According to details, armed men barged into a house in the Bagardara area on the outskirts of Malakand in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at night and started firing indiscriminately.

As a result, four women, three men and children were killed. A 12-year-old child miraculously remained safe.