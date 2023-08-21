Karachi: Woman shot dead by husband over domestic dispute

KARACHI: A man allegedly shot his wife to death over a domestic dispute in Baldia Town of Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting the police.

The incident took place in Baldia town, wherein a man – Noorullah, a resident of Charsadda – allegedly shot his wife to death over a domestic dispute.

In a statement, Superintendent of Police (SP) Baldia said that the deceased woman had gone to her parent’s house in Baldia Town two months ago after a quarrel with her husband.

A week later, the police officer said, her husband Noorullah came to Karachi and visited her parents’ house for taking her back but she refused to go with him.

Resultantly, an exchange of harsh words ensued between the couple. In a fit rage, Noorullah shot the woman three times, killing her on the spot.

A case has been registered against the suspect while raids are being carried out to arrest him, SP Baldia said.

Earlier in 2021, a man allegedly opened fire on his wife at a flat in Mobina Town neighbourhood of Karachi, killing her on the spot.

According to police, a suspect identified as Tanvir opened fire on his wife over a quarrel, resulting in her immediate death. The victim is being identified as Amna and suffered a bullet wound on her head.

The police said that Tanvir had two wives and locals informed them that the couple used to quarrel with each other regularly.