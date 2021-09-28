Man allegedly kills wife over domestic dispute in Karachi

KARACHI: In yet another case of a violent domestic incident, a man allegedly opened fire on his wife at a flat in Mobina Town neighbourhood of Karachi, killing her at the spot, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, a suspect identified as Tanvir opened fire on his wife over a quarrel, resulting in her immediate death. The victim is being identified as Amna and suffered a bullet wound on her head.

The suspect fled from the scene and the police are tracing his whereabouts, they said.

The police said that Tanvir had two wives and locals informed them that the couple used to quarrel with each other regularly.

“We have recovered a 9mm pistol from the flat,” they said adding that the body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medical treatment, however, the post-mortem’s process was facing a delay owing to the absence of the female medico-legal officer (MLO).

In a similar act recently, a man allegedly killed his wife in Karachi’s Landhi’s Sherpao Colony for posting videos on social media app TikTok despite his objections.

According to police, the man, identified as Ishaq, killed his wife and mother-in-law over TikTok posts in Karachi’s Landhi area here on Sunday.

Police said the man had warned his wife against going out without his permission and uploading videos on TikTok.

The deceased identified as Ramsha had the habit of making TikTok videos but her husband was unhappy over this. Police said Rimsha had recently left the house after a fight with her husband and was living at her parents’ home.