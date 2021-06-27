Karachi man kills wife for posting videos on TikTok

KARACHI: A man allegedly killed his wife in Karachi’s Landhi’s Sherpao Colony for posting videos on social media app TikTok despite his objections, ARY News reported.

According to police, the man, identified as Ishaq, killed his wife and mother-in-law over TikTok posts in Karachi’s Landhi area here on Sunday.

Police said the man had warned his wife against going out without his permission and uploading videos on TikTok.

Read More: WATCH: Women film TikTok video in court, land in trouble

The deceased identified as Ramsha had the habit of making TikTok videos but her husband was unhappy over this.

Police said Rimsha had recently left the house after a fight with her husband and was living at her parents’ home.

Read More: Security guard shoots himself while filming TikTok video

Police have recorded the statements of the eyewitnesses are raids are being carried out to arrest the suspect. A case has also been registered against Ishaq.