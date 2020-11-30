Security guard shoots himself while filming TikTok video

KARACHI: A security guard accidentally shot himself dead while recording a TikTok video in Karachi.

According to police, the incident took place in the port city’s Gulshan-e-Maymar area. The security guard employed at a floor mill was shooting a video with his friend to upload it on the popular short-video sharing app when he shot himself.

The police said the video saved in his mobile phone shows him putting a rifle on his chest. During the recording, he accidentally pulls the trigger of the rifle and a bullet pierces his chest, resulting in his death.

The deceased, identified as Anwar Ali, was rushed to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His friend, who was filming the video has been taken into custody.

