TikTok craze takes life of security guard in Karachi

KARACHI: In yet another shocking incident, a security guard in Karachi lost his life while making a video for the highly popular video-sharing social networking platform TikTok, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The TikTok craze has overtaken youth in the country and they are not even hesitating in risking their lives for the videos.

The incident was reported in Karachi’s area of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, where a security guard accidentally shot himself dead when he was making a TikTok video while pointing out a pistol over his head.

Separately, a girl allegedly set the house on fire after elders prevented her from making TikTok videos.

The Father of the girl, Aziz Ahmed Khilji, had lodged the first information report with the local police alleging his daughter set their house alight after he tried and stopped her from making videos for the short video sharing platform TikTok.

The FIR on father’s complaint reads that upon preventing the daughter from making videos for the platform, she maligned him and then set fire to the house.

Following up on the complaint made by family, local police took over and arrested the girl who is now transferred to women police stations in the locality.

