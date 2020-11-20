Beggar arrested by police turns out to be a TikTok star

SIALKOT: A TikTok user was taken into custody by the police in Daska, Sialkot as he was masquerading as a beggar, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the TikToker was found begging in Daska after adopting its get-up. The patrolling police of the area found him suspicious and took him into custody. US dollars, Riyals and Pounds were also confiscated from his pocket.

According to police, the youth was deceiving people by disguising himself as a beggar but was later identified as a TikTok star, when he washed out his face.

He has been taken into custody by the police over charges of deceiving people.

Last week, the Peshawar police took a man into custody for pretending himself as a policeman in TikTok videos.

According to the police, the arrested man, who hailed from Hangu, was seen wearing a police uniform in the video clips that he shared on the popular short video-sharing application.

Fake service cards, a uniform and arms were recovered from his position, they had said.

