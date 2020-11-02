Morals be strong enough not to be hurt by anything: IHC on TikTok

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard on Monday petitions that challenged the now-withdrawn temporary ban on the popular short video-sharing Chinese app TikTok.

On October 19, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had unblocked the app following an assurance from the TikTok management to block accounts uploading indecent and immoral content.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah today took up the case. During the hearing, he took exception to the telecommunication authority’s decision to slap a temporary ban on the app questioning who in the PTA was taking such decisions.

“Who decides what is right and what is wrong,” he further asked, stressing the need for laying down rules for the purpose. During the pandemic, TikTok remained a source of living for low-income people, he said.

Justice Minallah said the app is a key source of entertainment and that morals should be strong enough not to be hurt by anything.

Adjourning the case for four weeks, the IHC directed the PTA to submit relevant rules on next hearing.

