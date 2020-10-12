LHC moved against use of TikTok through VPN, proxies

LAHORE: A citizen approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday seeking directives for the authorities concerned to block the use of TikTok through Virtual Private Networks (VPN) and proxies.

The petitioner states in his petition that the popular short video-sharing Chinese app is still being used by people through VPN and proxies after it was banned by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The court was pleaded to issue directives to the government to block the access to the app through VPN and proxies.

On October 9, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had placed a ban on TikTok in the country.

The authority, in a statement, cited “complaints from different segments of the society against immoral/indecent content on the video-sharing application” as the reason behind the move and added that it has issued instructions for blocking of the application.

