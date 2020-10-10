Will restore Tiktok after removal of ‘immoral’ content: IT minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication Aminul Haque said on Saturday of the recently imposed ban on short video sharing platform Tiktok that the government had warned their management twice of reservations before finally banning it, ARY News reported.

Talking to the media the federal minister Aminul Haque explained Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s step yesterday to ban Tiktok app in the country citing immoral content spread.

Haque said in spite of the warnings Pakistani government issued to Tiktok management on the questionable content being allowed, their management did not remove it.

He stated that PTA issued two warnings in the past three months to Tiktok with policy guidelines by the Pakistani government but it failed to abide.

He said that any content that goes against the moral values of the country, is malicious or spews anti-state ideas will not be tolerated and said that PTA repeatedly warned the app management to remove such content.

The minister noted that PTA and Tiktok have been in talks over the matter and reassured that if their management agrees to follow Pakistani policy guidelines, the ministry will lift the ban and allow it back.

READ: ‘TikTok banned in Pakistan over parents’ complaints to PM portal’

Taking to micro-blogging platform Twitter on Friday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said that the popular short-video app was banned in Pakistan after the prime minster portal received numerous complaints from parents against it.

Gill said that the ban on TikTok will remain in place temporarily unless a new mechanism is being prepared and implemented by the concerned company.

