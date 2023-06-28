Nine of family shot dead in Malakand over ‘domestic dispute’

MALAKAND: At least nine members of a family were gunned down in Malakand when unidentified persons entered a house and opened fire, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, armed men barged into a house in the Bagardara area on the outskirts of Malakand in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at night and started firing indiscriminately.

As a result, four women, three men and children were killed. A 12-year-old child miraculously remained safe.

According to the assistant commissioner, three people have been arrested over the incident. He claimed that the victim family’s son-in-law was involved in the incident, who killed his own wife among nine people.

The bodies were transferred to Batkhela DHQ Hospital, and after fulfilling legal formalities, handed over to the family.

A search operation is underway in the area to arrest the remaining culprits.

Meanwhile, residents of Malakand staged a protest against the firing incident by placing the bodies of the victims on the road.