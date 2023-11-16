Lahore DHA accident: Probe reveals underage driver ‘intentionally’ rammed car into family

LAHORE: Teenage suspect, Afnan Shafqat, who was involved in the deadly road accident in Phase-VII of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), has ‘intentionally’ rammed his car into the family, it was learned Thursday.

The collision, which occurred near Defence Phase 7, resulted in the tragic loss of six family members. Those who lost their lives were identified as Rukhsana Bibi (45), her son Husnain (25), daughter-in-law Ayesha (23), her son-in-law Sajjad (30), four-month-old grandson Huzaifa, and her granddaughter Anaya (4).

Rafaqat, along with other relatives, was returning from his son’s in-laws’ residence in two cars. They had just reached DHA Phase VII, when a reckless car driven by Afnan collided with the vehicle carrying six family members, including his wife, son, daughter-in-law, and their two children.

The suspect was alone in the car when people rescued him and handed over to the police. He was sent on judicial remand by judicial magistrate at Cantonment Courts on Wednesday.

According to the initial investigation, suspect Afnan Shafqat, had a brawl with the deceased family before the accident and the latter was chasing the Hasnain’s car who was along with her family.

“Afnan harassed Hasnain’s family before the accident, and two parties engaged in the brawl,” unveiled the government probe. It added that the suspect intentionally rammed into Hasnain’s car with a speed of over 160 km/h.

Meanwhile, the family of a teenager, who was involved in a fatal road accident, is pressuring the victims’ heirs to withdraw the case, according to victims’ family member.

Afnan’s confessional statement

The underage driver Afnan, 14, recorded his confessional statement after being involved in a horrific road accident which claimed the lives of six of a family in Lahore’s Defence Phase VII area.

Afnan in his confessional statement said that he was driving his car at over 100 km/h.

Police lodged a case against the underage driver under sections of overspeeding and negligence. In the video station, he admitted that he had been driving his car for one year despite his parents stopping him.

Afnan said the car was running at the speed of 110 km/h and lost control of his vehicle due to barriers on both sides and ploughed into another car.