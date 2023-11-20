Lahore DHA accident: Underage driver Afnan’s friend nabbed

LAHORE: The police on Monday arrested the friend of underage driver, Afnan, whose rashly-driven car had hit a vehicle, leading to deaths of six members of a family, including two children, some days back in Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Lahore, ARY News reported.

The police arrested Ibrahim – a friend of underage driver Afnan, who according to them was sitting in the front seat of the vehicle at the time of accident.

The police booked the main suspect’s friend in anti-terrorism act (ATA) and murder sections of Pakistan Penal Code.

Sources told ARY News another two friends of Afnan – Saad and Ali, who were also present in the car – are still on large. Raids are being carried out to arrest the other two, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that six members of the same family were killed in a tragic car accident in Lahore’s Defence Phase 7 area.

The family was reportedly returning home in two cars after visiting relatives in Shadab Colony on Ferozpur Road. As they reached near a roundabout, the car rammed into their vehicle.

The tragic incident had also led the head of the family to traumatic stress when he saw his wife Rukhsana Bibi (45), son Husnain (25), daughter-in-law Ayesha (23), son-in-law Sajjad (30), four-month-old grandson Huzaifa, and granddaughter Anaya (4) in a pool of blood.

Car driver Afnan Shafqat, who was overpowered by the locals on the spot, appeared to be a teen and the police had arrested and booked him soon after the incident.

Underage driver, Afnan Shafqat, who was involved in the deadly road accident in Phase-VII of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), has ‘intentionally’ rammed his car into the family, it was learned.

Afnan’s confessional statement

The underage driver Afnan, 14, recorded his confessional statement after being involved in a horrific road accident which claimed the lives of six of a family in Lahore’s Defence Phase VII area.

Afnan in his confessional statement said that he was driving his car at over 100 km/h.

Police lodged a case against the underage driver under sections of overspeeding and negligence. In the video station, he admitted that he had been driving his car for one year despite his parents stopping him.

Afnan said the car was running at the speed of 110 km/h and lost control of his vehicle due to barriers on both sides and ploughed into another car.