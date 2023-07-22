Lahore DIG Shariq Jamal found dead at his residence

LAHORE: Lahore’s Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shariq Jamal was found dead at his residence in the DHA area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to police, the body of DIG Shariq Jamal Khan was found in a private flat 104/A and was shifted to National Hospital. However, it was later moved to Jinnah Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Authorities have launched an immediate inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his untimely demise.

Upon receiving the news, a team of police officers rushed to the hospital to oversee the investigation personally.

Reportedly, the deceased DIG resides in phase-4, the area falls under the jurisdiction of Defence-A police station. Whereas the flat comes under the jurisdiction of Nishtar police station.

A case was also registered on the complaint of the deceased DIG’s wife.

The DIG was currently serving as Officer on Special Duty (OSD). He has also served as DIG traffic and DIG railways.

The deceased recently returned home after passing departmental course for promotion in Grade-21.