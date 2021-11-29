Lahore Expo Centre closed for COVID vaccination, says Punjab govt

LAHORE: Punjab government has shut COVID vaccination facility at Expo Centre with health department saying that it was closed after the government launched a door to door campaign to facilitate the masses, ARY NEWS reported.

Secretary Health Punjab while explaining the closure of one of the biggest vaccination facilities at the Lahore Expo Centre in the country said that they are now facilitating the masses at their doorstep.

There is no need to make the Expo Centre vaccination centre functional after door to door COVID vaccination facility, he said while sharing the details of the Reach Every Door vaccination campaign in Punjab province.

He said that the second phase of the COVID vaccination will be launched soon.

The announcement from the Punjab government came hours after NCOC head Asad Umar said that the only solution to fight the Omicron, a new variant of COVID-19, is expediting the vaccination process.

He appealed masses to get get the vaccine jabs as soon as possible. “Decision about booster shots will be taken tomorrow,” Umar announced.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with the SAPM, Dr Faisal Sultan, NCOC chief Asad Umar said that the South African variant of the pandemic is most dangerous as compared to earlier ones.

He apprehended that the new variant of the coronavirus will come to Pakistan.

The minister said that ban has been slapped on the arrival of the travellers from the countries, where the Omicron virus has been detected adding that further steps are being taken in this context.

