Lahore faces upto ten-hour loadshedding

LAHORE: The power crisis in Lahore has worsened as loadshedding duration in Punjab’s provincial capital has reached upto ten hours following an electricity shortfall of 800 megawatts (MW), ARY News reported.

According to details, the Lahore Electric Supply Corporation (LESCO) is facing a demand of 5000 MW against the power supply of 4200 MW. The 800 MW shortfall has led to hours-long loadshedding.

The loadshedding has reached upto 10 hours in the rural areas of Punjab, the sources said.

The sources in the power division said that most of the power plants are facing shortage of oil, gas and coal. They however said that the situation will improve soon.

Due to continued increase in power demand, the electricity distribution companies are compelled to carry out loadshedding.

Earlier this month, the federal government decided against carrying loadshedding in major urban centres of the country.

According to sources privy to the matter, the electricity shortfall declined to 1000 MW during the weekend after Eid holidays and there was no loadshedding carried out by LESCO, GEPCO, and FESCO.

