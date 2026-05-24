LAHORE: A family in Lahore was left devastated after burglars allegedly looted their house while they were away buying sacrificial animals ahead of Eid al-Adha.

With only three days left before Eid al-Adha, cattle markets across the country are witnessing a massive rush of buyers searching for sacrificial animals.

According to police, the incident took place in Lahore’s Nawab Town area on Sunday when the family took advantage of the weekly holiday to visit a cattle market to buy a sacrificial animal.

During their absence, unidentified thieves reportedly entered the empty house and escaped with valuables worth millions of rupees, including 25 tolas of gold, prize bonds, and foreign currency.

Police said the residents were away purchasing sacrificial animals when the suspects carried out the burglary.

Authorities have collected fingerprints and other evidence from the scene, while further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in a broad daylight robbery on the Malir Bridge in Karachi, armed muggers looted sacrificial animal traders during the peak Eid-ul-Adha season.

The traders had travelled from Rahim Yar Khan to Karachi—the country’s largest business hub—to sell their livestock ahead of the festival.

According to police reports, three traders were leaving the Malir Bakra Mandi (cattle market) after completing their sales when they were targeted.

Six robbers riding three motorcycles intercepted the traders and snatched a staggering Rs 4.5 million in cash.

Police officials stated that they are currently acquiring CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas to identify and apprehend the culprits.