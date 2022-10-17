Lahore: Farmers end sit-in after successful talks with Punjab govt

LAHORE: Farmers have concluded the sit-in in Lahore’s Club Chowk after holding successful talks with the Punjab government, ARY News reported on Monday.

While addressing the protesting farmers, Punjab Agriculture Minister Hussain Jahanian Gardezi said, “The demands of farmers are his own demands. I am trying to fulfil the demands of the farmers. Farmers have received more allowances as compared to the previous two years.”

He assured the Kissan Board of a good price of sugarcane this year. “I will issue a notification after summoning the agriculture secretary tomorrow.”

He vowed that farmers will be given proper representation by the provincial government and Punjab Chief Minister (CM) will also hold a meeting with the farmers soon.

Earlier in the day, farmers held a sit-in at Club Chowk of Lahore’s Mall Road to demand the provincial government to fulfil their demands.

The farmers demanded the end of the illegal sale of fertilisers and fake agricultural medicines, inflated electricity bills, fixation of the electricity tariff at Rs5 per unit, sale of fertilisers at controlled rates, fixing sugarcane rate at Rs400 per maund and wheat at Rs4,000 per maund.

