Lahore firing: Sub-inspector among two police officials martyred

LAHORE, August 13: Two police officials, including a sub-inspector, were martyred in firing by suspected criminals in the jurisdiction of Lahore’s Lari Adda police station, ARY News reported.

According to police, Sub-Inspector Adeel and Head Constable Asad were martyred in the firing.

Punjab Inspector General Abdul Karim took notice of the incident and sought a report from DIG Operations Lahore. He also directed police to arrest the suspects immediately and use all available resources for their capture.

The Punjab IG paid tribute to the two police officials who lost their lives in the line of duty. He said the complete care of the martyrs’ families was the department’s top priority.

Police said the suspect involved in the firing has been identified as Rehan.

According to police, Rehan’s brother Faizan was killed in an alleged police encounter some time ago. Police said Faizan had shot and martyred more than one police official.

Police have launched a search operation and set up checkpoints to arrest Rehan.