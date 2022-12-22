Lahore fog forces PIA to shift operations to Islamabad

LAHORE: Due to poor visibility and fog in Lahore, Pakistan International Airlines has shifted all international flight operations between 10pm and 11am from the capital of Punjab to Islamabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“All international flights scheduled to operate to/from Lahore between 10pm and 11am have been shifted to Islamabad,” PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said in a statement.

The rescheduling of flights during these hours is temporary and will be restored as soon as the foggy conditions improve, according to the national flag carrier.

He clarified that flight-shifting arrangements will be reversed once the foggy conditions improved in Lahore.

The move was aimed at ensuring air safety and saving long waiting time for passengers, he claimed.

The spokesperson advised the passengers to contact the PIA call center at (021) 111 786 786 to get timely information about flights.

Dense fog grips Punjab

Dense fog has blanketed different cities of Punjab, including Lahore, paralysing routine life and disrupting road and air traffic.

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities of Punjab. According to a Motorway spokesman, the Motorway Section from Thokar to Kot Momin (M2), Motorway Section from Lahore to Samundri (M3), Motorway Section from Bahi Interchange to Gojra Interchange (M4), Multan Motorway (M5) from Uch Sharif to Zahir Pir and Motorway Section from Lahore to Sialkot (M11) was closed as visibility was very poor.

Comments