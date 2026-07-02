LAHORE, July 2: A case has been registered at Defence-C Police Station after two foreign women accused five men, including Raza Dar, a close relative of Pakistan’s deputy prime minister, of kidnapping, gang rape and demanding ransom, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the FIR was registered on the complaint of a Dutch woman, Stephanie Adriana. The FIR includes Sections 365-A and 375-A related to kidnapping for ransom and gang rape.

The complainant said she first met Raza Dar in Singapore in October 2025, where he invited her and another foreign woman to visit Pakistan. She alleged that Raza Dar arranged their visas.

The FIR said the two women arrived in Pakistan on June 29, 2026. After their arrival, Raza Dar, his boss and three other suspects allegedly kidnapped them.

According to the complaint, the women were sexually assaulted several times during their captivity.

The FIR further alleged that the alleged relative of the deputy prime minister posed himself as another victim while the suspects continued pressuring the women to arrange ransom money.

The complainant also alleged the suspects threatened to torture and kill them and sell their body organs if the ransom was not paid.

The foreign woman requested police to immediately arrest all five suspects, saying they also forced the victims to hand over money.

After the registration of the FIR, the case was transferred to the Investigation Wing and the scope of the investigation has been expanded.

Meanwhile, the two foreign women have recorded their statements before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code, confirming the contents of the FIR, according to police.

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