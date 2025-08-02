World’s first AI-powered anti-smog guns deployed in Lahore

LAHORE: Lahore has become the first city in the world to receive and assemble a field-tested dust suspension system, ARY News reported quoting Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Punjab Chief Minister announced that the innovative setup features 15 advanced Anti-Smog Guns designed to significantly reduce harmful airborne particles.

These state-of-the-art fog cannons spray ultra-fine water mist into the atmosphere, targeting pollutants such as PM2.5 and PM10. The mist captures these particles, causing them to settle and improving air quality in Lahore’s densely populated urban areas.

The Anti-Smog Guns will be strategically deployed across the city and integrated with Punjab’s real-time air quality monitoring network. In a groundbreaking approach, the machines will automatically activate when pollution levels rise, using data from satellites, drones, and AI-powered tools.

The initiative is part of a broader environmental strategy, linked to QR-coded brick kilns and Punjab’s Environment Protection Force, positioning it as one of the most comprehensive environmental enforcement programs worldwide.

“This is a major leap forward in our fight against smog,” CM Maryam Nawaz stated on X. “With resolve, technology, innovation, and citizens’ participation, we will together, Insha’Allah, win the fight against smog.”.

Earlier, all public parks across Punjab were officially declared no-smoking zones, according to a notification issued by the Housing Department on the directives of Secretary Housing, Noor-ul-Amin Mengal.

The notification stated that Section 5 and Section 7 of the Prohibition of Smoking Ordinance 2002 will now be enforced in all parks.

Under the new regulations, smoking and the sale of cigarettes at public places, especially parks, have been completely banned.