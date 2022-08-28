Lahore: Girl, 10, allegedly raped, murdered in private swimming pool

LAHORE: A 10-year-old namely Maria has allegedly been raped and murdered in a private swimming pool in Lahore’s Sharifpura area in the vicinity of Manawan police station, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Maria along with his brother and her younger sister went to a private swimming pool and later went missing, the first information report (FIR) stated. The owner of the private swimming pool, Ali Raza told the family that she went to her home, however, the family did not find the girl despite searching everywhere.

The FIR stated that the family members went back to the swimming pool then they came to know that the girl was drowned and taken to the hospital.

The hospital administration said that the girl was brought dead to the hospital. A case was lodged at Manawan police station as the parents alleged that their daughter was allegedly raped and murdered.

The parents told the media that Maria had been ‘murdered’ on Saturday but the police just registered an FIR. The family and residents of the area blocked the Ring Road and staged a protest along with the deceased girl’s body.

Police said that a suspect was arrested over the murder charges of the girl and further investigation is underway.

According to the police, the prime suspect Ali Raza was arrested by the Manawan police officials. A murder case was registered over the complaint of the deceased girl’s brother.

