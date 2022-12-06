Lahore: Girl jumps off bridge after being scolded by brother

LAHORE: A young girl jumped off the Shanghai Bridge in Lahore after being scolded by her brother, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The sorrowful incident took place at Lahore’s Shangai Bridge. A young girl jumped from a bridge after having a bitter conversation with her brother.

A girl has tried to commit suicide by jumping off Shanghai Bridge on Ferozepur Road in Lahore. The 20-year-old girl was shifted to the General Hospital in critical condition.

According to the police, the girl was going on a motorcycle with her brother when they have a verbal fight.

Police said further investigation is underway after recording the statements of the injured girl’s family.

In another incident today, a woman in Dera Ghazi Khan jumped into the Indus River after allegedly facing domestic issues. The video of the horrific incident went viral on social media.

A passerby tried to save the woman’s life but he failed to stop her. A rescue operation was launched to search for the drowned woman.

