Lahore: Girl, shopkeeper killed during robbery bid

LAHORE: An 18-year-old girl and a shopkeeper were killed during a robbery bid in Shahdara Town on Saturday, ARY News reported, citing police officials.

The girl had visited the shop with her father to buy milk when two motorcycle-borne robbers arrived at the milk shop in an attempt to commit robbery, police said.

The armed robbers opened fire after the shopkeeper attempted to resist the robbery bid, resulting in his killing along with the girl identified as 18-year-old Aniqa, they added.

The father of the girl also sustained injuries in the firing incident. The slain shopkeeper was identified as 24-year-old Shehroz Butt.

Last month, a passerby woman was killed during a shoot-out between police and robbers in Orangi Town area of Karachi.

In a statement, the police said armed robbers were looting two salesmen near Qatar Hospital in Orangi Town area on March 26. The police reached the area after reports of the robbery, which resulted in a shootout.

During the exchange of fire, a passerby woman was shot and later succumbed to bullet injuries.